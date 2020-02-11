Marking its debut in the Republic of Guinea, Andersen Global announced the continuation of its African expansion by way of a collaboration agreement with Nimba Conseil, a tax and legal firm based in Conakry.

Nimba Conseil, founded in 2005, includes Office Managing Partners Guy Piam and Aminata Bah, with more than 10 tax and legal professionals. The firm provides legal and tax assistance for multinational and local companies, including administrative and financial outsourcing matters, legal and tax due diligence, tax control and tax assessment. In addition, they provide services to a wide array of industries including mining, real estate, technology, and environmental.

"Our firm's success is a reflection of our ability to provide our clients with best-in-class solutions by combining our tax and legal expertise, and deep knowledge of the local and global market," Guy said. "Collaborating with Andersen Global will allow us to continue to prioritize our clients' needs and ambitions by offering them the resources of a global firm so they are able to scale regardless of borders."

Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO added, "Nimba Conseil is an excellent law firm in Guinea and adds an important market to our West African expansion strategy. Guy and his team demonstrate their passion for stewardship and pride themselves in maintaining transparency and independence when handling client matters."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 5,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 167 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

