11.02.2020 | 15:34
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Statement re Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

London, February 11

DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 30 November 2019)
Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

11 February 2020

Sarah Beynsberger

Director | BlackRock | Closed End Funds

Phone: +44 207 743 2639 | Mobile: +44 771 255 6484

