BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Statement re Submission of Documents
London, February 11
DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 30 November 2019)
Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting
These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:
http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
11 February 2020
Sarah Beynsberger
Director | BlackRock | Closed End Funds
Phone: +44 207 743 2639 | Mobile: +44 771 255 6484