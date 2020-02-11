Conair Corporation: HVAC Business is Expected Huge Growth in 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / Conair Corporation (OTC PINK:CNGA) The HVAC industry is continuing to grow, and a number of important trends are driving that growth in 2020. The equipment sector alone in our industry is estimated to be worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Conair's experts have the knowledge and experience to help customers capitalize on these trends, giving our business the potential to demonstrate growth now and in the future. Let's take a closer look at some of the key forces in technology and innovation that are fueling the HVAC industry.

Eco-Friendly Technology Creates the Potential for Better Business

As in many sectors, the HVAC industry has seen a tremendous interest in "green technology." In particular, business owners are interested in the potential of these newer, more efficient technologies. Not only do they have the potential to cause less harm to the environment, they can save owners good money on their utility bills! They're designed to eliminate wasted energy while keeping occupants comfortable at all times. Not to mention, these newer systems will likely last longer than the older HVAC systems that came before them. This interest in green technology spells opportunity for the HVAC world. Business owners will turn to companies like Conair to upgrade their existing systems, creating the potential for lasting customer relationships.

Customer Service is More Important Than Ever

In the 21st century, a bad customer experience can be disastrous for any business. With social media and reviewing sites, there are more ways than ever for customers to share their experiences in every transaction. Conair has been in business since 1963, and both our corporate staff and technicians understand the importance of excellent customer service. After all, our dedication to doing the job right, quickly, and for a fair price, is why we've stayed in business for so long! Conair's goal is to make the most of every customer interaction, leading to positive word-of-mouth and repeat business.

New Developments in Technology Are Constantly Being Released

It can be difficult to stay on top of all of the emerging technologies in the HVAC industry. It seems like every week new devices, components, or systems are being developed. For the independent HVAC business owner, it's more important than ever to try to stay on top of these changes. Customers expect the businesses that serve them to be up-to-date on the latest and greatest technologies. However, it can be difficult to find the time and resources to make research and development a priority. Because of Conair's longevity in the industry we are able to easily provide the latest technologies for our clients.

Conair is well-positioned to take advantages of HVAC industry trends. Contact us today to learn more about how we can help your HVAC business to stay on top!

Conair is growing with multiple new contracts:

NYC - MTA

NYC - Transit Authority

NYC - Department of Parks & Recreation

