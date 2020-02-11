Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 5007 ISIN: CA13809L1094 Ticker-Symbol:  
Tradegate
03.04.19
10:03 Uhr
50,35 Euro
+50,35
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANSORTIUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANSORTIUM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,750
50,70
03.04.19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANSORTIUM
CANSORTIUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANSORTIUM INC50,350,00 %