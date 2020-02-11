Esker, a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing, today announced the integration of Stripe Connect, the technology infrastructure powering the world's most ambitious platforms, to its core product. This integration will expand Esker's order-to-cash (O2C) solution by offering secure online payment capabilities globally and help businesses get paid faster.

Stripe Connect seamlessly integrates with Esker's solution, giving Esker customers the convenience of working with a single payment provider across the globe, instead of having to pick from different local providers. Esker customers can now collect payment on their invoices using credit and debit cards (e.g., Visa, Mastercard or American Express) and direct debit methods (e.g., ACH, SEPA) in more than 40 countries and 135 currencies within Europe, the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Asia.

"As the most innovative player in financial technology, Stripe was the clear choice for us. Stripe's PCI Service Provider Level 1 certified solution offers the stringent payment protection our customers worldwide expect," said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. "By enriching our O2C solution with online payment, we increase businesses' operating efficiencies and help them get paid faster, particularly in the collections process. This will also accelerate the launch of new Esker products and simplify the onboarding of our customers."

"We're proud to support the global ambition of Esker," said Guillaume Princen, Stripe General Manager for Continental Europe. "By integrating with Stripe, Esker will move much faster, provide better customer experience and develop their business across the world. This is exactly what Stripe is about: giving time back to its customers so they can focus on what they do best."

About Stripe

Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Businesses of every size from high-growth technology companies like Deliveroo and Doctolib, to public companies like Uber and Amazon use the company's software to accept online payments and run technically sophisticated financial operations in more than 120 countries. Headquartered in San Francisco, with 13 global offices in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, Stripe helps new companies get started and grow their revenues, and established businesses accelerate into new markets and launch new business models. Over the long term, Stripe aims to increase the GDP of the internet.

About Esker

Esker is a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation software, helping financial and customer service departments digitally transform their procure-to-pay (P2P) and order-to-cash (O2C) cycles. Used by more than 6,000 companies worldwide, Esker's solutions incorporate technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

