Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWFV ISIN: GB00B7FC0762 Ticker-Symbol: 0N1 
Tradegate
11.02.20
16:50 Uhr
9,444 Euro
-0,906
-8,75 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NMC HEALTH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NMC HEALTH PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,124
9,418
17:13
9,260
9,430
17:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NMC HEALTH
NMC HEALTH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NMC HEALTH PLC9,444-8,75 %