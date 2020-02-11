Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Sub-Division of Shares

Keystone Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

HEADLINE: Sub-Division of Shares

At the Company's Annual General Meeting, which was held earlier today, 11 February 2020, shareholders approved the sub-division of the Company's Ordinary shares of 50 pence each (each an "Existing Ordinary Share") into 5 Ordinary shares of 10 pence each (each a "New Ordinary Share").

The last day of trading in the Existing Ordinary Shares will be tomorrow, 12 February 2020, following which the sub-division will take effect and it is expected that the New Ordinary Shares will be admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange at 8am on 13 February 2020.

CREST accounts will be credited with New Ordinary Shares on 13 February 2020 and share certificates in respect of the New Ordinary Shares are expected to be posted to shareholders by 28 February 2020.

The New Ordinary Shares will have a new ISIN and SEDOL, as follows:

ISIN: GB00BK96BB68

SEDOL: BK96BB6 The ticker for the New Ordinary Shares will be the same as the ticker for the Existing Ordinary Shares (KIT). The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with each other and will be subject to the same rights and restrictions as the Existing Ordinary Shares. A holding of New Ordinary Shares following the sub-division will represent the same proportion of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as the corresponding holding of Existing Ordinary Shares. On the basis that there are currently 13,518,799 Existing Ordinary Shares in issue, which includes 167,012 shares held in treasury, following completion of the sub-division, there will be 67,593,995 New Ordinary Shares in issue. Therefore, immediately following the sub-division of the Company's shares on 13 February 2020, the total number of shares carrying voting rights in the Company will be 66,758,935, excluding 835,060 shares held in treasury. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

11 February 2020