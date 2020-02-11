Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUG LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Feb-2020 / 16:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 139.1199 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11276375 CODE: MEUG LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN Sequence No.: 45955 EQS News ID: 972881 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2020 10:40 ET (15:40 GMT)