Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (STAW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Feb-2020 / 16:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 10-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 377.2852 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30365 CODE: STAW LN ISIN: LU0533032347 ISIN: LU0533032347 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STAW LN Sequence No.: 45987 EQS News ID: 972945 End of Announcement EQS News Service

