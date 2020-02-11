Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5C LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Feb-2020 / 16:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 203.8406 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8485967 CODE: SP5C LN ISIN: LU1135865084 ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5C LN Sequence No.: 46007 EQS News ID: 972987 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2020 10:42 ET (15:42 GMT)