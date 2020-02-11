Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP (CSH2 LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Feb-2020 / 16:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP DEALING DATE: 10-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1031.3723 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19985 CODE: CSH2 LN ISIN: LU1230136894 ISIN: LU1230136894 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSH2 LN Sequence No.: 46011 EQS News ID: 972995 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2020 10:42 ET (15:42 GMT)