Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MVEX LN) Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Feb-2020 / 16:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 130.4301 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 379209 CODE: MVEX LN ISIN: LU1237527160 ISIN: LU1237527160 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVEX LN Sequence No.: 46015 EQS News ID: 973003 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2020 10:42 ET (15:42 GMT)