Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Feb-2020 / 16:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 107.2394 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11356885 CODE: TIPG LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LN Sequence No.: 46044 EQS News ID: 973061 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2020 10:44 ET (15:44 GMT)