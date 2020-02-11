Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Feb-2020 / 16:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 105.1037 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8477200 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601 ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 46046 EQS News ID: 973065 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2020 10:44 ET (15:44 GMT)