Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JPXG LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Feb-2020 / 16:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 163.9652 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1885698 CODE: JPXG LN ISIN: LU1646359452 ISIN: LU1646359452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXG LN Sequence No.: 46056 EQS News ID: 973085 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2020 10:44 ET (15:44 GMT)