Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Feb-2020 / 16:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 34.2681 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19563280 CODE: NASL LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL LN Sequence No.: 46096 EQS News ID: 973165 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 11, 2020 10:46 ET (15:46 GMT)