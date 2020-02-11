Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc (RIOL LN) Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Feb-2020 / 16:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.7893 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11026834 CODE: RIOL LN ISIN: LU1900066207 ISIN: LU1900066207 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOL LN Sequence No.: 46103 EQS News ID: 973181 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2020 10:47 ET (15:47 GMT)