Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (TIPA LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Feb-2020 / 16:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.4769 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 341000 CODE: TIPA LN ISIN: LU1452600197 ISIN: LU1452600197 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPA LN Sequence No.: 46043 EQS News ID: 973059 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2020 10:51 ET (15:51 GMT)