Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist (COUK LN) Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Feb-2020 / 16:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 155.7218 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 672001 CODE: COUK LN ISIN: LU1407891602 ISIN: LU1407891602 Category Code: NAV TIDM: COUK LN Sequence No.: 46035 EQS News ID: 973043 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2020 10:51 ET (15:51 GMT)