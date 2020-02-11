Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAM LN) Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Feb-2020 / 16:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.8589 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 80435 CODE: MVAM LN ISIN: LU1237527673 ISIN: LU1237527673 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAM LN Sequence No.: 46016 EQS News ID: 973005 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 11, 2020 10:52 ET (15:52 GMT)