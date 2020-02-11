Potato Flakes Market Revenues to Exceed USD 11 Bn by 2029; E-commerce Driving Revenue Opportunities in APEJ, Concludes a Future Market Insights Study

Established players in the potato flakes market are tapping opportunities in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), banking on solid e-commerce expansion.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / Riding the growing trend of organic products, the global potato flakes market is projected to surpass revenues worth USD 11 Bn by the end of 2029. Increasing consumer confidence in organic products made from potato flakes has rendered a new dimension of growth to the potato flakes market. A new Future Market Insights (FMI) study reveals that product innovations would remain the focal point for manufacturers in the potato flakes market.

"Increased transparency in online stores to help consumers compare potato flakes price levels will continue to pave the way for exponential market growth," says the FMI report.

Request PDF Sample of a 219-page study on the potato flakes market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6077

Potato Flakes Market: Key Findings

Sales of organic potato flakes will overtake that of their conventional counterparts by 2029.

Increased consumer interest toward homemade recipes triggers the uptake of potato flakes and derived products in households.

High awareness among consumers about nutritional profile of food products will continue to work in favor of market growth, in North America.

Leading manufacturing companies are investing in advanced drum dryers to boost their production capacities.

Potato Flakes Market: Key Driving Factors

Heightening sales of bakery and extruded products continue to push demand for potato flakes.

Surging popularity of ready-to-eat meals remains a strong booster to market growth.

Increasing adoption of non-thermal processing and membrane processes by food processors is bolstering market growth.

Emergence of new food processing factories in the Central Asia's food processing sector will augur well for the region's potato flakes market.

Potato Flakes Market: Key Restraints

Rapid development of the food processing sector is associated with high environmental impact, which threatens the long-term growth of market.

Adulteration of potato flakes is emerging as a common practice among manufacturers to meet soaring demand for organic potato flakes.

Request ToC of the report at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-6077

Competition Landscape

The global potato flakes market is moderately consolidated, where leading players are increasing efforts to tap the hub of opportunities in European market. Targeting fast developing of APEJ to leverage sale-commerce expansion will be among the key strategies of manufacturers. Companies are also entering strategic partnerships with local traders in Central Asia to overcome challenges associated with fragmented supply chains in the region. FMI's analysis also indicates that companies are preferring tie-ups with local farmers to gain dominance in organic products space.

Some of the major companies operating in the global potato flakes market include, but are not limited to, Nestlé S.A., Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc., Idahoan Foods, LLC, McCain Foods Limited, Rixona B.V., Basic American Foods, Inc., Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG, Patwary Potato Flakes Ltd., Clarebout Potatoes, Goodrich Cereals, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Iscon Balaji Foods Pvt Limited, Lutosa SA, Nahr-Engel GmbH, Bem Brasil Alimentos LTDA, and Oregon Potato Co.

Explore FMI's extensive research coverage in Food & Beverages landscape

Mashed Potatoes Market - FMI's report on the global mashed potatoes market offers a comprehensive analysis of business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape.

Banana Flakes Market - This study provides detailed analysis of how the trend of organic will shape up the market dynamics of global banana flakes landscape.

Ready-to-eat Food Market - The global market for ready-to-eat (RTE) foods is poised for a robust growth outlook in the following years, with revenues projected to cross a whopping value of US$ 195 Bn towards 2026.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centres in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

CONTACT:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/potato-flake-market

Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/potato-flake-marke

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576059/Potato-Flakes-Market-Revenues-to-Exceed-USD-11-Bn-by-2029-E-commerce-Driving-Revenue-Opportunities-in-APEJ-Concludes-a-Future-Market-Insights-Study