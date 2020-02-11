-Report: "InMoment is a good fit for buyers looking for an innovative and strong partner that focuses on both technology and services"

-Achieved 5/5 rating in twelve criteria, including Global Strategy; Customer Success and Support; and Product Vision and Strategy

-Clients note how well InMoment listens, demonstrating flexibility and willingness to meet clients where they are while encouraging them to innovate

InMoment, the leading provider of Experience Intelligence (XI), was named a Leader by independent research firm Forrester in a new report: The Forrester Wave Customer Feedback Management Platforms (CFM), Q1 2020.

Forrester analysts carefully selected the top CFM providers in the industry and completed an in-depth evaluation of each company's capabilities across a wide variety of criteria. Forrester placed InMoment in the highest category, identifying the company as a "Leader" while also noting that InMoment "drives value beyond tech through its people and partnership."

The report states the vendor is "not afraid to nudge customers to innovate, helping them tap into other sources of feedback to achieve a new level of customer understanding." InMoment achieved a 5/5 rating in twelve of the criteria, including Global Strategy; Customer Success and Support; and Product Vision and Strategy. Further, reference clients for the report noted how well InMoment listens before offering up a solution.

"InMoment is honored to be named a leader in the latest Forrester CFM Wave. We constantly strive to provide the best combination of innovative technology and strategic services to address the expanding and evolving needs of our clients," said InMoment CEO Andrew Joiner. "The strategic and deliberate investments we have made allow us to meet our customers where they are and uniquely drive innovation, partnership and value."

Download a copy of the report here.

About InMoment

InMoment is the leader in Experience Intelligence (XI), helping organizations deliver more beneficial and memorable experiences in every moment. The company's cloud-native XI Platform is engineered with data science at the core, featuring three clouds that work seamlessly together to give businesses a comprehensive understanding of the most important factors impacting the bottom line: Customer Experience (CX) Cloud, Employee Experience (EX) Cloud, and Market Experience (MX) Cloud. InMoment's technology, coupled with its deep domain knowledge in experience design and delivery, help more than 500 of the world's leading brands in 95 countries attract, excite, and retain their most profitable customers and most valuable employees.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005793/en/

Contacts:

Adam Watson

awatson@inmoment.com