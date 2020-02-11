Partnerize and Sideqik Integrate to Provide Sales and Revenue Measurement for Influencer Marketing Campaigns

Platform integration enables brands to more easily quantify, grow, and optimize their influencer programs and understand the true ROI from those campaigns

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / Partnerize, the leading provider of AI-powered partnership automation solutions to global brands, today announced a new integration with Sideqik, the popular influencer marketing platform. This integration enables more efficient influencer program management by giving brands the ability to quantify the value of influencer marketing.

With marketers planning to invest more in influencer marketing each year, their need to track both engagement metrics and direct sales impacts has become more important. This integration enables brands to quantify sales driven by Sideqik influencer programs within the Partnerize Platform.

With an existing Sideqik and Partnerize account, users will be able to identify affiliates and influencers using Sideqik's AI-powered search capabilities, spanning over 20 million social media profiles. Using this integration, Partnerize customers will be able to analyze and view performance data by affiliate or influencer to show influencer ROI.

"This integration with Partnerize is exciting because it enables our clients to accurately assign direct revenue impact to their influencer relationships," said Jeremy Haile, Sideqik CEO and co-founder. "This data validates the power of word of mouth marketing for the global brand clients we share with Partnerize."

"We are very pleased to be integrated with Sideqik," said Paul Fellows, co-founder and COO of Partnerize. "This integration gives our clients another powerful way to grow, measure, and optimize their partner-driven growth initiatives. More and more brands want to prove business value for the influencer channel, so they can prioritize influencer investment as part of their broader partner strategies. This integration will help our joint clients meet this important need."

About Partnerize

Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The AI-powered Partnerize Partnership Automation Platform delivers data-driven intelligence and industry-leading management tools that are essential for materially improving ROI from this fast-growing sales channel. The Partnerize platform has won more than two dozen awards including Best Technology from the International Performance Marketing Awards. The world's leading companies, including 63 top retailers, 12 international airlines, 9 of the largest telecoms, and more than 200 other global brands rely on Partnerize to drive and manage more than $6B in partner sales and $500M in partner payments every year. For more information on how Partnerize can grow your partnerships and business, please visit https://partnerize.com.

About Sideqik

Sideqik empowers brands to engage with consumers in an authentic and meaningful way through its influencer marketing platform. The end-to-end solution relies on artificial intelligence and machine learning to help brands discover the right influencers, manage those relationships, and measure the impact of those carefully-crafted campaigns. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Sideqik makes it easy to tap into culture, vet potential influencers, and understand the impact of influencer marketing strategies on a company's brand and competition. Today, global brands and Fortune 100 companies rely on the Sideqik platform to understand and improve influencer marketing efforts, including Coca-Cola, Deathwish Coffee, Corsair, Logitech, TV Guide, and Universal Music Group. For more information, visit http://www.sideqik.com.

