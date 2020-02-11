Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision(Paris:GV)(FR0011799907 GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, announces that it has today initiated the process of issuing 2,777,778 new shares at a unit price of €0.36, corresponding to a capital increase of €1.0 million, within the framework of the financing contract signed with Winance in accordance with the approval granted by the Company's shareholders at the EGM of March 4, 2019.

Following this operation, the share capital of Genomic Vision will consist of 41,297,623 shares. The new shares will be freely tradable and immediately assimilated to the existing ordinary shares listed on the Euronext market in Paris.

The main characteristics of this financing, comprising 4 tranches of shares with equity warrants attached (ABSAs) for a total of €5 million, are described in the Prospectus granted visa number 19-122 by the AMF French stock market authority on March 29, 2019 comprising a Note d'opération and a Document de référence filed with the AMF under reference number R19-004.

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the analysis (structural and functional) of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary tools, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed to high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are mainly used for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases. Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 30 employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

ABOUT WINANCE

Winance is a global equity investor in SMEs that have a unique competitive advantage and a capacity to deliver short and long-term growth, in order to enable these companies to finance themselves competitively for growth and/or working capital needs.

Website: www.winance.com

Membre des indices CAC Mid Small et CAC All-Tradable

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the reference document dated March 29, 2019 filed with the AMF under reference number R19-004, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

