Nissan comes to the rescue of frazzled parents across Europe with a guilt-free solution for those who heavily rely on the magical effects of dream driving to gently lull their children to sleep.

Album artwork: Nissan dreamt up the world's first zero-emission lullaby, a soundtrack that fuses sounds of the Nissan LEAF with frequencies produced by a humming combustion engine to create a hypnotic soundscape for angry babies (Photo: Business Wire)

Introducing, the Nissan LEAF Dream Drive the world's first zero-emission lullaby, dreamt up by Nissan engineers in collaboration with Sound Designer and Sleep Coach, Tom Middleton. This sleep album for babies mimics the peaceful sound frequencies of a humming combustion engine trusted to put children to sleep, at no CO 2 emission cost.

New research finds parents across Europe are frustratingly sleep-deprived. The majority of parents (65%), with a child aged two and under, is surviving on less than five hours of sleep a night, with 60%v admitting they resort to dream drivingvi their children to sleep and over half (57%) doing it at least once a week.

When looking at why parents put their faith in this method, Nissan discovered that 70%vii of parents put their trust in the power of the vehicle's movement, when in fact it is the soothing sound frequencies of an internal combustion engine (ICE) that is the biggest contributor to a child falling asleep in the car.

According to expert, Paul Speed-Andrews, Noise and Vibration Development Manager at Nissan, "An EV like the Nissan LEAF is a better choice for dream driving; although we are aware that the quiet soundscape might not be as effective as ICE cars. Combustion engines transmit a sound frequency, a combination of white, pink and brown noise varied in tone creating an orchestral soundscape that is especially soothing and comforting to children."

Frequent dream driving in a combustion engine leads to an increase in carbon footprint; with parents emitting up to 70,000g of CO 2 emissionsviii every year. However, 70% of European parents agree an EV would reduce their guilt around dream driving and want to become better environmental role models for their children.

To offer a solution, Nissan has collaborated with renowned Sound Designer and Sleep Coach, Tom Middleton, to create Nissan LEAF Dream Drive the first zero-emission lullaby, the kryptonite album for angry babies, contains five, three-minute tracks that work in harmony with the advanced in-car technology available within the all-electric LEAF.

"Nissan's zero-emission lullaby combines early auditory development research with creative strategy and is inspired by the audible and inaudible sounds of the Nissan LEAF," says Sound Designer, Tom Middleton. "Together with Nissan, we are finding innovative, health and safety-conscious ways to apply functional sound within EVs that goes beyond the vehicle itself, effectively inspiring a new generation of purpose-driven, human-first car design and functionality."

Tom Middleton added: "It is the world's first collaboration with a car as featured artist. In addition to the combustion engine frequencies that only children can hear which help lull them to sleep every sound you can hear comes from building an orchestra of sounds and rhythms from interior and exterior recordings of the LEAF."

Dream driving in a Nissan LEAF could also help make the experience more relaxing for parents. Zero exhaust emissions and the car's e-Pedal functionality aid in a smoother ride, allowing seamless driving and braking with a single pedal.

In addition, ProPILOT Assist significantly reduces driver stress and makes dream driving at night more comfortable and safer. It helps parents maintain a steady speed, keep a safe distance away from other cars and ensure they stay in lane.

"The Nissan Dream Drive depicts the future of using sound and other sensory elements to improve people's lives, bringing together multisensory science, immersive technologies and sound design to explore new wellness-led opportunities within mobility.," said Ari Peralta, interdisciplinary researcher who helped provide research insight on the project. "Our first the Nissan LEAF Dream Drive, crafted in collaboration with Nissan is set to help sleep-deprived parents across Europe."

Parents can connect their smartphone to their Nissan LEAFthrough Android Auto and Apple CarPlayto enjoy the lullaby available onplatforms likeApple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube and Deezer.

Listen to the zero-emission lullaby on the following streaming platforms: https://lifetracks.lnk.to/NissanLEAFDreamDrive

Learn more about 100% Electric Nissan LEAF on: https://www.nissan.co.uk/vehicles/new-vehicles/leaf.html

About Nissan in Europe

Nissan has one of the most comprehensive European presences of any overseas manufacturer, employing more than 16,000 staff across locally based design, research development, manufacturing, logistics and sales marketing operations. In 2018, Nissan plants in the UK, Spain and Russia produced about 600,000 vehicles including award-winning crossovers, commercial vehicles and the Nissan LEAF, Europe's most selling electric vehicle in 2018. Pursuing a goal of zero emissions and zero fatalities on the road, Nissan is leading the field with its vision of Intelligent Mobility. Designed to guide Nissan's product and technology pipeline, this 360 degree approach to the future of mobility will anchor critical company decisions around how cars are powered, how cars are driven, and how cars integrate into society.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2018, the company sold 5.52 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.6 trillion yen. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia Oceania; Africa, the Middle East India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance sold 10.76 million vehicles combined in calendar year 2018.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

i Consumer research conducted in November 2019 by Explain the Market and commissioned by Nissan of 7,500 consumers across England, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Norway and the Netherlands.

ii Dream driving is traditionally a short journey in a car with a combustion engine which helps your child get to sleep.

iii Consumer research conducted in November 2019 by Explain the Market and commissioned by Nissan of 7,500 consumers across England, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Norway and the Netherlands.

iv This was calculated on the assumption that vehicle travels at an average speed of 48kph per 15-minute dream drive, once a week:

Average g/km for LEAF-sized, lower medium segment car: 111.5g/km https://www.transportenvironment.org/sites/te/files/publications/2018_04_CO2_emissions_cars_The_facts_report_final_0_0.pdf

Distance travelled in 1 minute, based on the above: 800 metres

Grams of CO 2 emitted in 1 minute, based on the above: 89.2g

emitted in 1 minute, based on the above: 89.2g Amount of CO 2 emitted on average, with 780 minutes of dream driving per year: 69,576g (69.576kg) Based on 15 minutes of dream driving per week, as per the consumer research findings

emitted on average, with 780 minutes of dream driving per year:

Disclaimer: Whilst unlikely to cause drowsiness in adults, take care whilst driving. Don't operate heavy machinery or listen to the track whilst submerged in water.

