Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Takes a Look at Popular Valentine's Day Gifts and State Sales Taxes

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting:

What: Most states have a sales tax on consumer purchases. Currently, only five states do not: Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, and Oregon. However, state laws vary greatly as to what purchases are exempt from their sales taxes.

Why: The following are some likely categories of Valentine's Day gifts and the states in which they are subject to sales tax or exemption:

Floral Arrangements: Floral arrangements are generally taxable in all states except MI, where plants purchased at a business that accepts food stamps are excluded from sales tax. Food producing plants are exempt in CA, FL, MA, NV, TX and WI

Floral arrangements are generally taxable in all states except MI, where plants purchased at a business that accepts food stamps are excluded from sales tax. Food producing plants are exempt in CA, FL, MA, NV, TX and WI Candy: These states generally apply a sales tax for candy: AL, AR, CO, CT, FL, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, ME, MD, MN, MO, MS, NJ, NY, NC, ND, OK, RI, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, and WI. Candy is generally exempt from sales tax in AZ, CA, GA, LA, MA, MI, NE, NV, NM, OH, PA, SC, VT, WA, WV, WY, and the District of Columbia

These states generally apply a sales tax for candy: AL, AR, CO, CT, FL, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, ME, MD, MN, MO, MS, NJ, NY, NC, ND, OK, RI, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, and WI. Candy is generally exempt from sales tax in AZ, CA, GA, LA, MA, MI, NE, NV, NM, OH, PA, SC, VT, WA, WV, WY, and the District of Columbia Jewelry: Jewelry purchases are generally taxable in every state that has a sales tax, though Connecticut has a higher rate for purchases over $5,000. New York provides that specialty or jewelry teeth are not exempt prosthetic dental devices and therefore are taxable

Jewelry purchases are generally taxable in every state that has a sales tax, though Connecticut has a higher rate for purchases over $5,000. New York provides that specialty or jewelry teeth are not exempt prosthetic dental devices and therefore are taxable Dinner Out (or "prepared food" in sales tax speak): Taxable in all states with a sales tax

Taxable in all states with a sales tax Alcoholic Beverages: Alcoholic Beverages are taxable in all states with a sales tax, except Kansas and Massachusetts

Alcoholic Beverages are taxable in all states with a sales tax, except Kansas and Massachusetts Admissions: Admissions to entertainment events are taxable in AL, AZ, AR, CT, FL, GA, HI, ID, IA, KS, KY, LA, MN, MS, MO, NE, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, WA, WV, WI, WY, and the District of Columbia. Admissions are exempt in CA, CO, IL, IN, ME, MD, MA, MI, NV, OH, PA, RI, and VA

