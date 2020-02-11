

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kicking off this week's announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed Tuesday that its auction of $38 billion worth of three-year notes attracted above average demand.



The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.394 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.56.



The Treasury also sold $38 billion worth of three-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 1.567 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of its auction of $27 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday and the results of its auction of $19 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.



