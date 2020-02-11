Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DLMS ISIN: US83304A1060 Ticker-Symbol: 1SI 
Xetra
11.02.20
17:35 Uhr
16,168 Euro
+0,142
+0,89 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SNAP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SNAP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,174
16,196
21:05
16,156
16,212
21:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SNAP
SNAP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SNAP INC16,168+0,89 %