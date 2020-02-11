The laser printer market size is poised to grow by USD 5.45 billion during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The demand for laser printers in developing countries is increasing due to factors such as the rapid industrialization and development of IT infrastructure in the emerging economies of ASEAN, China, India, and Eastern European countries. Furthermore, rising disposable incomes and the growing number of SEZs are encouraging both individual and commercial consumers to purchase office stationery items, which is further driving the sale of laser printers. Thus, the growing demand for laser printers in developing countries is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for compact laser printers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Laser Printer Market: Increasing Demand for Compact Laser Printers

The increasing demand for compact laser printers is identified as one of the key trends expected to gain traction in the market. Self-employed entrepreneurs, and professionals working from home are increasingly focusing on compact laser printers equipped with mobility features for convenient printing using a smartphone. These printers offer maximum profitability as they provide prints at lower operating costs without compromising on the quality and performance of the printer.

"Factors such as the introduction of advanced security solutions in laser printers and increasing strategic collaborations and M&As will have a positive impact on the growth of the laser printer market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Laser Printer Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the laser printer market by product (laser MFPs and laser SFPs) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018. The APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance and register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period owing to the strong presence of major laser printer manufacturers, especially in the emerging economies, and increase in business centers in the region.

