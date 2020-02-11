Hypertension Diagnostics Inc.: HYPERTENSION DIAGNOSTICS Inc., "HDII" Shareholder Update.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / The Company HDII (OTC PINK:HDII), at this time would like to inform all Shareholders that the Company, Gerpang Healthcare Group, located in Jinan Pharma Valley will not be Merging into Hypertension Diagnostics Inc., at this time. Gerpang Healthcare Inc. has decided to enter into an Agreement with a different Company due to the recent Control Dispute caused by previous Management, Kenneth Brimmer.

Liangjian Peng the current CEO, was able to bring the Company current with the State of Domicile, OTC Markets, and the Company's Transfer Agent after being left dormant for many years by previous Management. Only, to be met with false claims from Mr. Brimmer regarding his position with the Company.

Unfortunately, due to Kenneth Brimmer, the previous CEO of the Company Hypertension Diagnostics Inc., there is now a "Control Dispute" claim to the Company.

New Management Liangjian Peng, the current CEO of Hypertension Diagnostics Inc. will be filing a Legal Action against Mr. Brimmer in regards to his unlawful claims.

Mr. Peng the current CEO stated, "Mr. Kenneth Brimmer has deliberately left Hypertension Diagnostics Inc. "HDII" dormant for many years, causing financial burden to both, the Company and its Shareholders. Furthermore, his false claims have no merit. I as the current CEO, currently have all supporting documentation that not only reflect absolute proof that Mr. Brimmer's claims are false, but evidence that he continues to financially burden the Shareholders of the Company and the Company itself deliberately."

