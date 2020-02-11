Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that it will release its financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2020 ended January 31, 2020 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 p.m. CET that day to review its financial results and business outlook.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Elastic investor relations website at ir.elastic.co. We invite our investors and community of users to join the webcast. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company that powers enterprise search, observability, and security solutions built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005415/en/

Contacts:

Anthony Luscri

Elastic Investor Relations

ir@elastic.co

+1 650 695 1055

Dan Reidy

press@elastic.co