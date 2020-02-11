

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $119.10 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $94.02 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $201.59 million or $1.23 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $772.12 million from $713.36 million last year.



Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $201.59 Mln. vs. $175.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.23 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q4): $772.12 Mln vs. $713.36 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AKAMAI-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de