

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $122.9 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $20.3 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $139.9 million or $2.25 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $2.61 billion from $2.32 billion last year.



Assurant Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $139.9 Mln. vs. $48.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.25 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.39 -Revenue (Q4): $2.61 Bln vs. $2.32 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASSURANT-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de