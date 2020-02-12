The paper pigments market size is poised to grow by USD 276.44 million during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The growing consumption of tissue paper arising from increased focus on hygiene is expected to drive the growth of the paper pigments market. Tissue paper production requires paper pigments, and therefore, the rise in the consumption of tissue papers will accelerate the demand for paper pigments during the forecast period. The growing demand for various other associated products such as facial wipes, toilet paper, and paper towels, used in the food industry will also contribute to the growth of the global paper pigments market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of UWF paper in packaging will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Paper Pigments Market: Increasing Adoption of UWF Paper in Packaging

The advent of Industry 4.0 has led to technological advances and increased the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions. Several established players in the market are increasingly adopting environment-friendly packaging solutions, such as biodegradable packaging to reduce the harmful effects on the environment. The demand for uncoated woodfree (UWF) paper is likely to increase in the future as it is recyclable and more cost-effective as compared to the regular paper types. Unlike plastics, UWF paper is environment-friendly and can be used for the manufacture of biodegradable packaging. Therefore, increasing demand for UWF paper will accelerate the demand for paper pigments in the future.

"Various types of paper are used for primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging for both perishable and non-perishable goods. The demand for packaging boards for the manufacturing of corrugated boxes will be a major contributor for the growth of the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Paper Pigments Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the paper pigments market by application (coated paper, and uncoated paper), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the Americas, respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and register the highest incremental growth.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

