BQ.net and Bittrex hold Co-Marketing Gift Packs Giveaway Events.

SINGAPORE, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / To celebrate the Partnership Anniversary between BQ.net and Bittrex, BQ.net will hold a Co-Marketing Gift PackGiveaway Events starting on Feb 12, with several events to give back to new and existing supporters. The details will be announced on the official website .

Each Bittrex & Bitsdaq prize pack includes socks, a phone holder and a notebook. Users can win this prize pack by sharing posts on social media or Telegram groups and tag their friends.

Ricky Ng, founder and CEO of BQ.net, said as BQ.net strives to improve the services for users as well as bring more liquidity to the exchange, BQ.net is now looking for more Co-Marketing opportunities globally. BQ.net will always put the interests of its supporters first:

"Thanks to the exchange partnership and technical support from Bittrex. BQ.net has been learning and experimenting with both user growth and collaboration with projects and ecosystem partners. All these are not possible without our supporters, and we will continue to launch a variety of events to give back to them."

Accompanying the Co-Marketing Gift Packs Giveaway Events, BQ.net is also offering a trading fee discount program with Bittrex until March. In order to boost wider adoption of BQQQ, BQ.net is creating a combined market with Bittrex and pushes further our global expansion.

About BQ.net

https://BQ.net

BQ.net is a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform operating in Asia and built on cutting edge trading technology. The company provides opportunities and solutions for customers who want access to a broader selection of digital assets on a secure and reliable platform.

