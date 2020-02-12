Technavio has been monitoring the railway traction motor market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.37 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

An increased demand for rail logistics due to rising trade activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, delay in execution and development of railway projects might hamper market growth.

Railway Traction Motor Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Railway Traction Motor Market is segmented as below:

Type

DC motors

AC motors

Synchronous motors

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research

Railway Traction Motor Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our railway traction motor market report covers the following areas:

Railway Traction Motor Market Size

Railway Traction Motor Market Trends

Railway Traction Motor Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies smart railways gaining popularity as one of the prime reasons driving the railway traction motor market growth during the next few years.

Railway Traction Motor Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the railway traction motor market, including some of the vendors such as ABB, Alstom, Bombardier, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens and Traktionssysteme Austria. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the railway traction motor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Railway Traction Motor Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist railway traction motor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the railway traction motor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the railway traction motor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of railway traction motor market vendors

