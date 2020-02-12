Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922134 ISIN: US22160N1090 Ticker-Symbol: RLG 
Frankfurt
11.02.20
19:49 Uhr
615,00 Euro
+10,00
+1,65 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
COSTAR GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COSTAR GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
605,00
620,00
11.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COSTAR
COSTAR GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COSTAR GROUP INC615,00+1,65 %