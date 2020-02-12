

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.8 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 1,042.9 trillion yen.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 2.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the December reading.



The M3 money stock was up an annual 2.3 percent at 1,379.1 trillion yen - unchanged and matching forecasts.



The L money stock rose 2.7 percent to 1,834.1 trillion yen, up from 2.6 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX