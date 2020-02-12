

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch brewer Heineken N.V. (HKHHF.PK) said that its Chief Executive officer Jean-François van Boxmeer will step down after leading the company for 15 years. He will be succeeded by Dolf van den Brink, who currently President Asia Pacific region and Executive Team member, on 1 June 2020.



The Supervisory Board will nominate Dolf van den Brink as member of the Executive Board at the company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 23 April 2020 per that same date, for a period of four years.



van Boxmeer joined Heineken as a management trainee in 1984. After a number of international management positions, he was appointed member of the Executive Board in 2001. In 2005, Van Boxmeer was appointed Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Heineken N.V.



Separately, Heineken said Stefan Orlowski, currently president of the company's European operations, has decided to leave the business after 22 years to pursue his private entrepreneurial interests.



Stefan Orlowski will leave before the summer, and his successor will be announced in due course, the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

