Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HMLM ISIN: CH0023405456 Ticker-Symbol: D2J 
Lang & Schwarz
12.02.20
07:47 Uhr
80,90 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
DUFRY AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUFRY AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,40
81,40
07:47
74,36
74,50
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DUFRY
DUFRY AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DUFRY AG80,900,00 %