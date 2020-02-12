Media Release

Basel, February 12, 2020

Presentation on Dufry's 2019 Full Year Results on March 12, 2020

Dufry will publish its 2019 Full Year Results on March 12, 2020 and will hold a presentation on the same day at 14.00 CET.

Thursday, 12 March, 2020

From 14.00 to 16.00 (CET)

Zurich Marriott Hotel (room Studio 3)

Neumuehlequai 42, 8006 Zurich, Switzerland

Speakers will be Julían Díaz, CEO Dufry AG, and Yves Gerster, CFO Dufry AG. The presentation will be held in English.

For those planning to attend the event, we would kindly request confirmation through ir@dufry.ch until March 9th. There will be a welcome coffee at 13.30 CET.

There will also be the possibility to participate to the presentation by telephone and/or webcast:

Telephone

Pre-registration

Participants are invited to pre-register for the conference call here. In this case, participants will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code.

Direct dial-in

Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 5000

UK: +44 (0) 207 107 0613

USA: +1 (1) 631 570 5613

Brazil: 0800 891 2164 / +55 11 3172 5519

Singapore: +65 3158 0802

Webcast

The access to the webcast platform will be available on the website https://www.dufry.com/en/investors.

A playback option will be available in the webcast platform until April 13, 2020.

Participants to the conference call or webcast will be requested to indicate their name and company.

All documents related to 2019 Full Year Results will be published on March 12, 2020 and will be available on the website https://www.dufry.com/en.

The presentation material will be made available on the website shortly before the start of the presentation.

For further information please contact:

Renzo Radice Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Phone: +41 61 266 44 19 renzo.radice@dufry.com Sara Lizi Karen Sharpes Investor Relations Americas & Communications Div. 4 Global Media & Events Phone: +55 21 2157 9901 Phone: +44 0 208 624 4326 sara.lizi@br.dufry.com karen.sharpes@dufry.com

Dufry Group - A leading global travel retailer

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is a leading global travel retailer operating close to 2,400 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas.

Dufry employs over 30,000 people. The Company, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, operates in 65 countries in all five continents.

Social Responsibility

Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children's Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.