Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C017 ISIN: FR0010907956 Ticker-Symbol: CXT 
Stuttgart
11.02.20
16:16 Uhr
20,550 Euro
+0,730
+3,68 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARMAT Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARMAT 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,750
21,100
11.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARMAT
CARMAT Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARMAT20,550+3,68 %