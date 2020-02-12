

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY.PK, AKZOY) reported that its fourth-quarter adjusted operating income rose 23% to 223 million euros from the prior year, driven by ongoing pricing initiatives, margin management and cost-saving programs.



Operating income was 173 million euros up from 68 million euros in the prior year.



Revenue for the quarter declined 3% year-over-year to 2.24 billion euros, with positive price/mix of 1% more than offset by 4% lower volumes. Revenue was down 4% in constant currencies.



Looking ahead, the company said it is delivering towards its Winning together: 15 by 20 strategy and continue creating a fit-forpurpose organization for a focused paints and coatings company, contributing to the achievement of its 2020 ambition.



The company said it continues executing its transformation, incurring one-off costs, to deliver the previously announced 200 million euros cost savings.



