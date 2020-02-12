The appointment reflects the company's strategic growth and the expansion of its life sciences fund strategies

Sofinnova Partners, a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London, and Milan, announced today that it has appointed Robert Carroll as Partner, Head of Investor Relations. He will lead the firm's fundraising and investor relations team and brings a dedicated focus to supporting and growing Sofinnova Partners' investor base.

Dr. Carroll has a decade of experience working with institutional investors and raising capital for alternative assets. Prior to joining Sofinnova Partners, he helped establish and co-lead PwC's Global Fundraising Advisory Platform. Previously, Dr. Carroll worked at Mercury Capital Advisors, a global private fundraising and investment advisory firm, where he supported the needs of institutional investors and successfully raised capital across the alternative asset spectrum.

Prior to his career in private placement, Dr. Carroll, who holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from University College London, worked as a principal scientist and project lead at Pfizer, developing pharmaceutical assets from discovery to pre-clinical and into clinical trials. He also held positions at GlaxoSmithKline and Eli Lilly.

"We are thrilled to have Rob on board, and to be able to bring his deep scientific and financial experience to the helm of our investor relations," said Antoine Papiernik, Managing Partner and Chairman of the firm. "Rob's hire reflects the firm's broader expansion and thoughtful, strategic growth," he added. Mr. Papiernik said the company has more than €2 billion under management and that €1 billion has been raised in the last four years, while its team has continued to grow steadily.

Dr. Carroll said "Sofinnova Partners continues to be a pioneer across the life sciences value chain with the recent addition of several new fund strategies, from acceleration to later-stage, and dedicated vehicles for gene and cell therapies, as well as industrial biotechnology. My priority will be to communicate the value our strategies can bring to the portfolios of our investors."

Dr. Carroll completed his post-doctoral research at Brock University in Canada, with a focus on the semi-synthesis of morphine and its analogues. This work was carried out in collaboration with Noramco (then a part of Johnson Johnson) and is the subject of a number of patents.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm specialized in Life Sciences. Based in Paris, France, with offices in London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of 40 professionals from all over Europe, the U.S. and Asia. The firm focuses on paradigm-shifting technologies alongside visionary entrepreneurs. Sofinnova Partners invests across the Life Sciences value chain as a lead or cornerstone investor, from very early-stage opportunities to late-stage/public companies. It has backed nearly 500 companies over 48 years, creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2 billion under management.

For more information, please visit: www.sofinnovapartners.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211006070/en/

Contacts:

Press:

International

Kate Barrette

RooneyPartners LLC

+1 212 223 0561

kbarrette@rooneyco.com

France

Anne Rein

S&I

+33 (0) 6 03 35 92 05

anne.rein@strategiesimage.com