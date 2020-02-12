New product innovations and partnership with Intel drive operational excellence and elevate the shopper experience

Johnson Controls announced today its leading global retail solutions portfolio, Sensormatic Solutions, will showcase its latest product innovations at EuroShop 2020, 16-20 February 2020 at the Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre in Germany. By combining insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps retailers create unique shopper experiences.

Sensormatic Solutions continues to fast forward retail with its portfolio of smart, connected and scalable solutions. The technologies that will be on display at this year's show leverage the latest in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), smart sensors, and video analytics, and bring to life the new collaboration with Intel Corporation.

Sensormatic Solutions is now working with Intel to deliver scalable, AI-powered solutions for retailers. At EuroShop, the companies will showcase the Computer Vision Platform, which leverages Intel OpenVINO and the Sensormatic Smart Hub and Artificial Intelligence Camera developed collaboratively with Intel for the edge. The following solutions will be on display:

Exterior Store Analytics Gain shopper journey visibility into blind spots in queue analytics and the quick service restaurants (QSR) industry using computer vision object detection and tracking technology. Analytics and insights will cover a shopper's digital brand touch points while online through in store order fulfillment.

Unified Commerce Experience improved visibility into real-time inventory information, the foundation of today's world of unified commerce. Radio-frequency identification-enabled (RFID) cycle counting, interactive restocking and inventory analytics help retailers know exactly what merchandise is available on the sales floor, stock room and other zones for efficient unified commerce execution and a frictionless shopper experience. TrueVUE Cloud enables buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS) tasks through automatic order notification, picking and fulfillment features that allow customers to shop anywhere, anytime. Sure Zone, the latest innovation from TrueVUE Cloud, provides retailers with consistently high inventory accuracy without the need to shield their stores. This RFID inventory management solution not only produces consistently more accurate cycle counts but generates a greater ROI and faster store deployments.

AI Data Intelligence- Insights platform complete with computer vision, data, AI and machine learning technology that delivers data-driven prescriptive actions to help improve retailers' performance. Benefiting from our new technology collaboration with Intel, this solution leverages store-level source data related to shopper traffic, inventory position, and loss prevention, and helps drive targeted behavior to improve store operations.

AI Vision Intelligence- The AI Vision Intelligence demo will show how to drive targeted behavior to improve store operations and shopper experience. It encompasses deep learning models, image processing and the AI camera developed with Intel to assess associates' responsiveness to customers and measure how customers interact with merchandise and more.

Shopper Engagement The Shopper Engagement demo is intended to help provide actionable insights regarding shopper behaviors along the shopping journey. Combined with the AI camera developed collaboratively with Intel, Sensormatic Solutions technology enables retailers to gain real-time visibility and predictive analytics for accurate decision making. The solution will provide real-time information regarding inventory levels dropping below defined goals, out of stock conditions by SKU, and shoppers' viewing and interactions with merchandise.

Dynamic Content Delivery In partnership with VSBLTY, a leading software technology company, Dynamic Content Delivery will showcase retail solutions that leverage camera and sensor technology with AI to provide real-time analytics and audience measurement. The VSBLTY solution brings the advantage of online advertising into the brick and mortar landscape with systems that integrate signage, security and analytics.

These innovations and more will be showcased at EuroShop 2020 trade show in Düsseldorf, Germany. Visit us in Hall 6, Stand C01 between 16-20 February to see firsthand how inventory, loss prevention and shopper traffic solutions fast forward retail and enable smart, connected shopper engagement.

To experience firsthand how our solutions come into play on a customer level, please visit our special presentation "How ShopperTrak's data analytics proved commercial success of Designer Outlet Croatia" on Retail Technology Stage on Sunday, 16th February 2020 at 11 a.m. Thomas Hillebrand, General Manager Europe and Global Accounts at ShopperTrak, part of Sensormatic Solutions, will focus on a recent project Designer Outlet Croatia and IngKa Centres which reveals how traffic data insights are being used to measure the success of a unique hybrid development and drive improvements.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco, York, Metasys, Ruskin, Titus, Frick, Penn, Sabroe, Simplex, Ansul and Grinnell. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. By combining critical insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps create unique shopping experiences. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics for accurate decision-making across the enterprise, enabling retailers to confidently move into the future. With more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, we capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands. Please visit http://www.sensormatic.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

