

JENA (dpa-AFX) - German optoelectronics company Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK) reported that its preliminary EBITDA for fiscal year 2019 increased by more than 5 percent to about 134 million euros from 127.5 million euros last year.



Annual group revenue grew 2.5 percent to around 855 million euros from the prior year's 834.6 million euros, driven by strong demand from the semiconductor equipment industry and the acquisitions completed in 2018.



For the full year, the Group received orders worth around 813 million euros. The decline of around 7 percent was primarily due to a large order in the semiconductor equipment business booked at the end of 2018, and a softening in the automotive sector.



The company expects further growth in fiscal year 2020, due to order intake development in the fourth quarter, and an ongoing positive development in the semiconductor equipment business.



The company noted that it will publish final figures and the 2019 annual report on March 25, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JENOPTIK-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de