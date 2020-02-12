

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation eased in January after rising in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.8 percent year-on-year in January, after a 2.7 percent increase in December.



Latest inflation was the slowest since June 2018, when it was 1.7 percent.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, slowed to 1.7 percent in January from 2.8 percent in the previous month.



Inflation slowed in January as the effect of an increase in energy tax and VAT as on January 1, 2019, ended.



