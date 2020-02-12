

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Retailer J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L) announced Wednesday that Roger Davis, Chair of the Sainsbury's Bank Board, has notified the Board that he intends to step down.



The company said it will begin a search to find his replacement. A further announcement regarding timings of his retirement and news of his successor will be made in due course.



Davis has been Chair of the Sainsbury's Bank Board for nearly seven years. He was appointed in May 2013 when Sainsbury's Bank became a unit of Sainsbury's.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

J SAINSBURY-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de