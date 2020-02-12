DVIGear Appoints Siya Fakher as Business Development Manager for the United Kingdom

Will Build DVIGear's Market for DisplayNet AV-over-IP Products

MARIETTA, Georgia, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DVIGear, a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for professional display applications, is pleased to announce that Siya Fakher has been appointed Business Development Manager for the United Kingdom. In his new role, Fakher will be responsible for supporting local distribution and building market share for DVIGear's full range of Digital Signal Distribution products, including its award-winning DisplayNet AV-over-IP and HyperLight Active Optical Cable product lines.

Siya Fakher has two decades of experience in the professional AV market within the UK. Most recently he was employed by SY Electronics in Manchester, UK, leading their Southern UK Sales and Marketing group, transforming the company's branding and sales strategy to double their revenue over two years. Prior engagements include Tokyo Denpa Co. (TDK) Ltd, Auditel, Arturia and the RCF Group. Earlier in his career, Siya worked as a professional audio engineer and DJ. He can be contacted by phone at +44 (0)7776 291 662 or by email at Siya.Fakher@DVIGear.com.

"I'm passionate about being part of a team that delivers formidable technologies underpinned by world class support and service. For me it's all about providing customers with the right AV solution for every application, rather than simply shifting boxes. DVIGear has an agile team that delivers boutique digital AV solutions, and I'm excited to be part of this organization," said Fakher. "We are thrilled to have Siya join our company," said Steven Barlow, President of DVIGear. "His passion and enthusiasm are unmatched, and his relationship-building skills and strong sales background will enable him to develop the market for our products in the UK."

About DVIGear

Founded in 1999, for two decades DVIGear has been a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for a wide range of professional display applications. Located in Marietta, Georgia, USA, DVIGear offers an extensive portfolio of high-performance digital video distribution products, including: DisplayNet AV-over-IP distribution systems, Switchers, Splitters, Extenders, Converters, Scalers, as well as copper and active optical cables. For more information, visit DVIGear.com and DisplayNet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contact: Steven Barlow / +1.770.421.6699 / Sales@DVIGear.com

DVIGear Logo • HyperLight Logo •Siya Fakher