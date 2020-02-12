

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production fell in December, driven by a decline in mining and quarrying and manufacturing, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-on-month in December, led by a 2.2 percent decline in the mining and quarrying output.



Production in manufacturing decreased 1.2 percent in December, while that of electricity rose 2.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 6.9 percent in December.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production dropped 13.8 percent monthly in December and fell 3.4 percent from a year ago.



From January to December, industrial production fell a non-adjusted 2.3 percent from the last year.



