Control Risks, a leading global risk consultancy and Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), announced today the formation of a new strategic alliance. The companies will combine Control Risks' deep operational security risk and all-hazards crisis management expertise with Everbridge's holistic technology platform for correlating risk intelligence to manage the full lifecycle of a critical event from awareness and assessment to remediation, response and recovery. Control Risks also will create a new specialized CEM consulting practice for customers that leverages the technology and global platform of Everbridge.

The number and complexity of critical events impacting organizations are increasing each year. Workplace violence, terrorism, natural disasters, mass protests, cybercrime and IT disruptions are all resulting in economic losses amounting to hundreds of billions of dollars annually, while jeopardizing an enterprise's employees, assets, customers, supply chain, and brand. In an escalating threat environment, businesses need to leverage the right data and analytics, reducing the signal to noise ratio, to make better informed decisions.

Control Risks brings over 40 years of extensive crisis management experience to its clients across all industries and global geographies, particularly in the design and implementation of global business resilience programs and crisis response. By leveraging the Everbridge CEM platform, Control Risks will enable its clients to more rapidly identify threats to business operations, zero in on impacted people and assets, automate and activate response plans, and track performance. With their combined capabilities, the two companies are providing an end-to-end critical event management solution that incorporates best in class technology with leading subject matter expertise to help businesses manage and take risks more intelligently, and with greater confidence.

"Technology is transforming the way our clients operate, as well as the services they expect to receive," said Nick Allan, CEO of Control Risks. "Everbridge was the clear choice as we sought a partner that would help position Control Risks in the market as a technology-enabled consultancy. Introducing a specialty CEM practice based on the Everbridge technology platform will enhance and expand our Security Risk and Crisis Management consulting capabilities, providing clients with unprecedented readiness, response, and recovery during a critical event. Everbridge will also be able to introduce their clients to our expert consultants, complementing their software, to offer a true end-to-end service."

"As one of the most respected risk consultancies, Control Risks provides unmatched, threat-based consulting solutions tailored to an enterprise's needs," said David Meredith, CEO of Everbridge. "As they embrace CEM as a specialized area, Everbridge will serve as the delivery engine for their world-class consulting. This partnership will enable businesses to focus on what matters most, ensuring a fast and informed response during a critical event."

Control Risks will leverage the Everbridge CEM platform for its Security Risk and Crisis Management consulting services and offerings. Additionally, the two companies are building an integration between Control Risks CORE risk monitoring toolkit and the Everbridge CEM platform, providing customers with a common view of operations for clients' GSOCs and intelligence operations centers. This includes correlating incident data against company assets, including people, infrastructure and supply chains; providing real-time, tactical intelligence for situational awareness and informed decision-making; and automating contingency plans to enable faster response and more effective operational execution anywhere in the world.

"With the addition of Control Risks' new CEM practice powered by the Everbridge Platform, the two companies will provide strategic and operational expertise, visualization and analysis for protecting employees and business assets amid unplanned critical events," said Scott Whelchel, Chief Security Officer at Dow. "This alliance will allow us to more rapidly assess risk and align teams on planned actions to achieve crisis prevention."

For more information about the Everbridge and Control Risks alliance, and how we help businesses transform their corporate security, crisis management, business continuity and risk and compliance functions, please visit http://go.everbridge.com/strategic-alliance-control-risks-everbridge-consultation.html

About Control Risks

Control Risks is a specialist risk consultancy that helps create secure, compliant and resilient organizations. With 45 years of experience advising thousands of clients globally, Control Risks is truly a market leader in building more resilient businesses which are confident in taking risks to seek growth opportunities. Our focus is on securing people, corporate assets and business reputation.

Our experts across 37 offices bring experience in international security management, threat intelligence, risk monitoring, crisis management, prosecution and law enforcement, business intelligence, data science, technology and cyber security. We ensure that companies are ready to respond to critical events and acute crisis and can recover quickly. For more information visit www.controlrisks.com and follow on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 4,800 global customers rely on the company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company's platform sent over 3.5 billion messages in 2019 and offers the ability to reach over 500 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Australia, Greece, Iceland, the Netherlands, Peru, Singapore, Sweden, and a number of the largest states in India. The company's critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 8 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 7 of the 10 largest global auto makers, all 4 of the largest global accounting firms, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 6 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, Oslo, Singapore, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

